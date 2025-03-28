KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

