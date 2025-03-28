Kawa Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000. Vale comprises approximately 24.0% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vale by 274.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after buying an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vale by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 147,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 229.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

