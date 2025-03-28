Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

KMDA stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $392.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

