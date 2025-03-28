JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.8% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $35,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

