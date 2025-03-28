JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.21 Billion Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.91% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,209,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
