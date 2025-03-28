Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Jowell Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

