Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 40,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 95,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
