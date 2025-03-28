Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 40,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 95,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

