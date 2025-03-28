Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 40,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 95,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.