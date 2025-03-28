Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 22.6 %
Jiayin Group stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $796.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.
About Jiayin Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.