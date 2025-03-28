Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 22.6 %

Jiayin Group stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $796.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

