Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,980 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $20,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,187.86. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 17th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

