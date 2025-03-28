Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,980 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $20,681.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,187.86. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80.

On Monday, March 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

