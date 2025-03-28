JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

JD Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

