Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.