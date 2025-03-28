Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 417,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Jabil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Get Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.