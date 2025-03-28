iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.2% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

