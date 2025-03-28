IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.79. 50,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 73,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.