iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,288 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.83% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $46,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

