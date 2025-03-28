iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,658,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $121.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.