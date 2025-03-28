iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

