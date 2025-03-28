iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,401,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

