iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Holdings Boosted by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

