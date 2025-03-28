iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 58,289 shares.The stock last traded at $63.69 and had previously closed at $63.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $712.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

