iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.71% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $52,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.82 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

