iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $14.35. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1,976,125 shares traded.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
