iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

