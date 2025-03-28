iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $76,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

