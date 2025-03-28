iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.