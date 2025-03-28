iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

