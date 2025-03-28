iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $569.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $548.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

