iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,658,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.21% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,705,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 817,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.