iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CVD opened at C$17.42 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.