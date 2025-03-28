iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 556,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after buying an additional 842,335 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

