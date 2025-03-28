iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 556,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
