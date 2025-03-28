IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.83 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMI opened at $299.39 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VMI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

