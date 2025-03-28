IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.15.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

