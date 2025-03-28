IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,452 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

