ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ioneer stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

ioneer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ioneer stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,309. ioneer has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

