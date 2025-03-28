Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners.

3/10/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.20. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

