Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/21/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners.
- 3/10/2025 – Tenax Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.20. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.