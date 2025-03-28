Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesque Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 37,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,522. Invesque has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Invesque Company Profile
