Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesque Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHIVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 37,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,522. Invesque has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

