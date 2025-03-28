Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance
PUI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.78.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2554 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
