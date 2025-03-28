Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.92. 54,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 132,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBB. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

