Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,403,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 203,421 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

