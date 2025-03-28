Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $81,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $507.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

