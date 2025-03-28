Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,637 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.24% of Intuit worth $425,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $615.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

