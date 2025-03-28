International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.92 Per Share

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 113.4% increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Stock Performance
INPP opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.43) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.82.
International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
