International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 113.4% increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INPP opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.43) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.82.

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 86,972 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,148.08 ($128,363.65). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

