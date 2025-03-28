International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INPP stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.82.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About International Public Partnerships

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 86,972 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £99,148.08 ($128,363.65). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

