International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.32 and last traded at $252.33. Approximately 826,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,886,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

