Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
