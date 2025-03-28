Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

