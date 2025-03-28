Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (ISMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

