Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (ISMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.
About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF
