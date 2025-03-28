Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLES traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 5,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

