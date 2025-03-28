Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

