Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,325.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

